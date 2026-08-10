Nike Dash Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts

Nike Dash

19,99 € 27,99 € 29% off

Take on each mile in bold and breezy style. The Nike Dash running shorts are designed to sit at your natural waist while cooling Dri-FIT fabric drapes to a curved hem and allows your legs to breathe while you break barriers.

Benefits Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.