Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club 1/2-Zip Top

Boston Celtics Courtside

79,99 €

You love the Boston Celtics, so go ahead and let 'em know! This special 1/2-zip top with its rugged, scrawled aesthetic helps you stand on business for your team.

Benefits Smooth on the outside, slightly fluffy on the inside, our midweight semi-brushed fleece helps keep you cosy while still being breezy. It's a comfy layer to wear all year round, perfect for those tricky in-between temps.