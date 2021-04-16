Behind the Design
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2 Nike Next Nature
Discover a circuit training shoe made with at least 20% recycled material by weight, designed to support you and the planet.
Train Harder. Tread Lighter.
Today's athletes understand that we have a responsibility to the planet, because our own wellness is connected to the wellness of Mother Earth. With that in mind, our design team recently reworked one of our best fitness shoes with at least 20% recycled material by weight. The goal? To reduce its ecological footprint without sacrificing performance or durability. The Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2 Next Nature ensures that athletes can stay Earth-conscious—without compromising their workout—when it comes to the shoes they use to lunge, jump, sprint and train.
"In the wellness scene, people are working out, and fitness is so rooted in becoming the best version of yourself. This person has that very acute awareness that their health is linked to the health of the planet".
– Erin Gleason, Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2 Next Nature Team
Same Shoe, Re-Imagined
It was a huge design challenge to preserve the shoe's original integrity and performance while figuring out how to lower its impact. But we did it. Our design team combed through each inch to see where they could swap in some recycled content, like Nike Grind in the outsole and old manufacturing scraps, recycled polyester and plastic bottles throughout the upper and midsole. The Zoom Air bags clock in at 70% recycled TPU.
"We started with the original SuperRep 2 and asked ourselves what materials could be switched. How could we increase the recycled content in the shoe? It was an incredible challenge. I'm honestly a little gobsmacked that it worked".
– Morgan Stauffer, Sr. Design Director
Layers to Level Up
Built to endure countless reps, squats and HIIT workouts, athletes can rest assured that while their workout is high impact, their impact on the planet is lower. The layers of support were thoughtfully designed to provide high-impact cushioning and stability for fast bursts of movement.
The Colour Story
Even the colourway, which infuses warm neutrals and pinks with Emergency Orange, is a nod to nature's peril while putting it in context. The orange references the state of alarm the earth is in, while the mellow colours dial it back to a calmer tone. The colours tell their own story, as if to say, Yes. Mother Earth is facing a problem. But we can tackle it together.