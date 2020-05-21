Healthy and Satisfying Chicken Wrap

Satisfying Chicken Wrap
Nutrition
Last updated: 11 June 2020
By Nike Training
Enjoy a healthy and filling meal in just 30 minutes. Makes 4 servings.
Fill up on healthy food with this delicious chicken wrap. Easy to make and full of protein for long-lasting energy.
A balanced, filling meal with chicken, tortillas and peas to make sure you don't go hungry. Nut free.
Ingredients
616g Chicken Fillet
15ml Olive Oil
450g Green Peas
225g Cream Cheese
1 Red Onion
300g Mixed Lettuce
8 Wholewheat Tortillas
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 425ºF.
- If frozen, thaw the peas in a bowl.
- Toss the chicken with the olive oil, salt and a spice of your choice. Place the chicken on a baking tray and roast for 20 minutes, until the chicken is cooked. Thinly slice the chicken and set aside.
- Use a fork to mash the peas with the cream cheese. Add salt and pepper to taste. Thinly slice the onion. Spread the pea-and-cream-cheese mix on the tortillas, then add the chicken, lettuce and onion. For an extra touch, warm the tortillas in a griddle pan. Enjoy!
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 220ºC.
- If frozen, thaw the peas in a bowl.
- Toss the chicken with the olive oil, salt and a spice of your choice. Place the chicken on a baking tray and roast for 20 minutes, until the chicken is cooked. Thinly slice the chicken and set aside.
- Use a fork to mash the peas with the cream cheese. Add salt and pepper to taste. Thinly slice the onion. Spread the pea-and-cream-cheese mix on the tortillas, then add the chicken, lettuce and onion. For an extra touch, warm the tortillas in a griddle pan. Enjoy!
Nutrition Information per Serving
526 Calories
55g Carbs
45g Protein
13g Fat