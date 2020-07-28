Pull-Ups for a Powerful Upper Body

By Nike Training
Try these two variations on the OG pull-up for ripped results.
Once you've nailed the perfect pull-up, it's time to take it up a notch. Try these two variations from Nike Master Trainers, Flor Beckmann and Brian Nunez, to bring a fresh challenge to this classic upper-body workout.
All hail the pull-up, the incredibly humbling exercise that strengthens your back and arms like no other as you lift your body weight against gravity. But if you've mastered the move in its most basic form, there are plenty of ways to scale it up to continue to challenge your mind and body. Nike Master Trainers Flor Beckmann and Brian Nunez share two favourite progressions that make this show-off move even more impressive—and effective.
Before You Get Started
Two Pull-Up Variations to Try
These progressions turn up the intensity by shifting the load to different muscles or increasing the total time under tension (how long a muscle is working during a set). They'll also prep you to take on even more advanced moves, like ring pull-ups or muscle-ups.
All you need is a pull-up bar, climbing frame or similarly stable overhead, horizontal bar to incorporate them into your workout. Once you're able to do 3 to 5 strict pull-ups with perfect form, give either option (or both) a shot. Aim for 3 to 5 sets for as many reps as you can, starting from a dead hang (which is exactly how it sounds) for each rep, to establish full range of motion. As you advance, you can add reps and sets, but always start with a quick form check.
1. Cliffhanger Pull-Up
Muscles worked: traps, lats, biceps, triceps, forearms, abs
Make It Easier
Try a close-grip standard pull-up (with your hands shoulder-width apart) if the cliffhanger is too difficult, holding for 10 to 30 seconds, if possible. This move similarly recruits more help from your biceps, so it can help you develop the strength and muscle endurance required for the cliffhanger.
Make It Harder
Add load, either with a weighted vest, a loaded weight belt or a dumbbell held between your knees, legs crossed.
2. Knee-Raise Chin-Up
Muscles worked: lats, biceps, triceps, forearms, abs
Make It Easier
Perform a hanging knee raise. Start in a dead hang (the bottom of a pull-up), with your legs extended straight. Engage your lats and abs, then raise both knees towards your chest. That's 1 rep; repeat.
Make It Harder
Slow down each rep to increase the time under tension, building more strength and muscular endurance. Or raise straight legs together until they're parallel to the floor (called an L-sit raise), which works your abs even more.
