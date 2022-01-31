How to Start — or Restart — a Wellness Routine

When it comes to making changes, we often hear a voice in our head telling us how to feel and it tends to take one of two tones. The first is "the drill sergeant", the tough, burly guy who yells at recruits in war films, says Wignall. The second is "the shamer", says Sasha Heinz, PhD, a developmental psychologist and mindset coach who specialises in goal-setting and behaviour change. This is the voice saying that you must get fit or eat better because otherwise you'll be unacceptable or unworthy.



Both are destructive. "When you are really hard on yourself, you create excess negative emotion, which just provides more friction between you and your goal", says Wignall. "Remove that burden and it's amazing how much energy you can have to move towards what you want".



Try saying aloud the wellness goal you're aiming to hit. Now, listen to how the voice in your head instantly reacts. Is it telling you, "Yep, you've got this"? Or is it yelling and dictating, like the sergeant, or making you feel bad about yourself, like the shamer?



If the answer is one of the latter, reframe your self-talk to be kind, encouraging or even neutral. This can be as simple as replacing words like "must", "need" and "should" with more positive verbs like "can", "want" and "will". Then, says Wignall, see what happens next. "When, inevitably, you end up doing just fine if not better, your brain will register that there's no benefit to putting yourself down", he says.