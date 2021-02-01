How to Start — or Restart — a Wellness Routine

Who among us has not vowed that, this year, visible abs are happening? That only lean proteins, fresh vegetables and whole grains will land on our plates? That eight hours of sleep will totally be the norm?



Then … February.



"Once that initial glow of following a wellness routine has diminished and reality sets in, it starts to feel like, 'Well, I don't need to do this' or 'I'll do it tomorrow', and the routine fizzles", says Sasha Heinz, PhD, a developmental psychologist and mindset coach who specialises in goal-setting and behaviour change. Researchers at the University of Scranton actually quantified this phenomenon in a landmark study of 200 people making New Year's resolutions: Only 19 percent actually stuck to their positive changes for at least two years. That's because most people did little to reinforce and support their new goals, so their good intentions fell by the wayside.



Whether you're in that 81 percent or your wellness routine recently went MIA, taking these steps can put you in a full-on sprint towards any healthy habit.