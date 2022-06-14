How to Deal with Getting Cut from the Team, According to Coach Courtney Banghart

I've been there, SOS. I mean that very specifically—just like you, I got left off a team I knew I deserved to be on. Of course, a lot of people have been there. So why does it hurt so much worse for people like you and me?



On my end, I can tell you that sport was everything for me growing up. My first word wasn't "Mum" or "Dad", it was "ball." No joke. I'm from a small town in New Hampshire where everybody played every sport, because otherwise you wouldn't be able to fill the teams. I was the kind of kid who got home from football training and started shooting hoops with my shinguards still on. There might have been some skateboarding, ice hockey and figure skating in the mix too.



Football was my first love, though, and my first heartbreak.



When I was 9 years old, I tried out for the U12 football team. My own school team had been the best in the state, so I was used to winning. I felt sure I would make the U12. I didn't make the U12. At first, I couldn't believe it. This had never happened to me before. What I had to offer just wasn't enough. I wasn't needed. The coach told my parents that I had loads of potential but was way too small. My parents tried to soothe me. Nothing helped; I was mortified.



So how did I get over it? Well, maybe I didn't, since I'm talking about it with you! But I did keep playing, because when it came down to it, I didn't have any other choice. This is going to sound dramatic, but here it goes: Sport has always been the way that I connect to the world. It's all I've ever known. So there was no way I was going to quit. And if I can judge your character based on a 100-word email, you're in the same boat.