How Athletes Can Play Through Grief After Losing a Loved One

I'm so sorry, MATCH. That's a huge loss.



You are who you are because of your mum. And being a tennis player is part of that.



I hope you know it's OK to grieve her loss. And it's OK to not want to play tennis right now because things have changed so much. Change is almost always uncomfortable.



I went through a different kind of loss two years ago. I had a miscarriage, and it was really hard. I had so much hope wrapped up in that pregnancy. I know it's not the same thing, but I imagine when you lose a parent when you're young, you might also feel a loss of hope. You have all of these plans together, but now that person's gone.



But she's not completely gone, right? She's still a presence in your heart, and in that way, she's still there for you.





I'm a mum too—I have a 5-year-old boy and a newborn baby girl—and I know that if anything ever happened to me, I'd want them to keep going. When you think about your mum, think about what she would want for you. It sounds like she loved being part of your game, loved watching you play. If that's true, use that as motivation to keep pushing. Use your love for her as your fire. You can honour her by beating the socks off someone, you know? I think she'd like that. I believe in that stuff! Put your heart into it.



This may sound odd, but sometimes I think about what my mum would want me to do after she passes.



I know she would kick me if I were sitting there crying about her. I'm not saying you shouldn't cry! You should. I definitely would. But if I were only crying, my mum's ghost would probably set off a fire alarm in my house, and I'd realise that would be her telling me, "Adia, get off your bum and get going! Let's go!"