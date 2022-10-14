Les Hijabeuses: Founé Diawara on Fighting Prejudice

After a year of practicing with her team, she arrived at the field, ready to play in her first real match. But as she stepped out onto the pitch, the referee stopped her.



You can’t wear your hijab, the referee said. It’s not allowed.



Founé’s heart sank. Her hijab was an important symbol of her Muslim faith and a part of her identity. She couldn’t take it off to play. Founé spent the game on the bench. She felt sad and angry.



‘I just wanted to play’, she said. ‘I just wanted to bring something to my team.’



Instead of sinking into her sadness, Founé let her natural leadership skills kick into high gear. She heard about a campaign dedicated to stopping discrimination in women’s sports and jumped at the chance to be part of it.