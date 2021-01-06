Feel Better After a Bad Night’s Sleep

DO



1. Find the light.

As in, literally. "Sunlight can help you feel more alive during the day because it helps stabilise your circadian clock and increases alertness", says Martin. As soon as you wake up, open the curtains to let in more light. If you can, work by the window, or try eating lunch or taking a quick walk outside. (P.S. Even if it's grey outside, exposure to natural light can still help, says Martin.)



2. Think like an athlete.

All the things you prioritise to ensure a good training session are extra important now, as they support your body's many functions when it's running on near empty. "Stay hydrated and eat well, because not enough water or nutrient-dense food will exacerbate exhaustion", says Martin. Sip water even when you're not thirsty, and choose lean proteins, whole grains and fibre-rich vegetables at mealtimes, even when you think you may want something greasy.



And don't skip your workout just because you're tired, if you can help it. A morning or afternoon sweat session can amp up your alertness after a bad night's sleep, says Martin. Plus, it might help you sleep better by raising your body temp (which, when it falls later in the day, can make you feel drowsy by bedtime). Before jumping into a hard workout, give yourself a 10-minute warm-up to get your blood moving. If you don't feel motivated to go longer—or if you feel hazy or uncoordinated—call it a day, she says. "It's not worth the risk of injury, so come back to your routine tomorrow".





3. Prepare for sleep.

Cultivate an evening routine that makes you feel comfortable and calm so that you can transition easily into sleepy time. "Avoid thinking about work, do yoga, read a book, have sex", says Brundidge. "Anything to relax the mind is a part of good sleep hygiene". We're not talking how well you brush your teeth here; "sleep hygiene" is a legit term experts use to describe healthy habits and surroundings that promote consistently better sleep.