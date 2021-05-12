New Icons: Dina Asher-Smith

If you could share a couple of things with young girls about what it really means to be a female athlete, what would they be?



DINA: I would say it is so much fun. It's given me so much confidence. I've pushed myself to places I didn't even think were possible. You can be brilliant at whatever you set your mind to. I think sport is a fantastic way that you can experience that in real time. You can redefine yourself every single day.