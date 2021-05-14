Hit Your Goals With Mental Training Tips From CrossFit Athlete Chandler Smith

Coaching
Trained Podcast: Meet Any Challenge With Chandler Smith
The CrossFit star shares how he's changing himself and his sport for the better.
"Trained" is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.
CrossFit star Chandler Smith seems to have it all: the muscles and the mindset to challenge himself—and the morality to challenge the status quo by speaking out for equality in his sport. But that doesn't mean the former US Army soldier (as of this year!) doesn't have weaknesses like the rest of us. In this episode of "Trained", CrossFit's highest-ranked Black athlete joins Nike senior director of performance Ryan Flaherty to kick off Season 8. He reveals his favourite junk foods, his secret to keeping cool under pressure and his advice for realising our potential in sport—and life.
"The moment I become complacent is the moment
that I've stopped growing, so I can't ever let that point
happen".
Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Flaherty at trained@nike.com, and he'll see what he can do.