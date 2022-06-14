Athlete’s Cookbook: Colleen Quigley’s Aubergine Pizza

Athlete's Cookbook: Colleen Quigley Kneads to Win
Coaching
The Team USA athletics star wants to up her pizza-night game in chef Kia Damon's virtual kitchen. Can she earn the title "Chef Colleen"?
Athlete's Cookbook is a video series that serves up quality kitchen time with a pro chef and a pro athlete.
Steeplechase athlete Colleen Quigley loves a challenge. First, she chose perhaps the most difficult event in athletics, combining running, hurdling and super-size puddle jumping. Her newest challenge? She's putting her pizza-making skills to the test with chef Kia Damon on "Athlete's Cookbook". Between stretching dough, cracking eggs and changing their minds about aubergine, the two chat about Colleen growing up on a farm, the importance of mealtimes with Team USA and one rule of adulting that no one's talking about. Watch the episode above, check out the recipe below and get cooking.
Free-Range Pizza
Ingredients for Two Servings
- 1 long, thin aubergine
- Kosher salt
- ½ cup olive oil
- 1 bunch curly kale, stems removed, roughly chopped
- Freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- ½ lb pre-made pizza dough
- 4–8oz fresh ricotta
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1½ cups grated Asiago cheese
- 3 large eggs
- 2 cups balsamic vinegar
- ½ cup brown sugar
- Nutritional yeast
Tools
- Large knife
- Chopping board
- Large frying pan
- Tongs
- Baking tray
- Rolling pin
- Pizza tray
- Box grater
- Small pan
- Whisk
Method
Preheat the oven to 500 degrees. Slice the aubergine into ¼-inch rounds or half moons. Sprinkle the slices with salt and lay them on a wire rack set over a baking tray or on a few sheets of kitchen paper, so the excess moisture can drain out. Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in the large frying pan over a medium-high heat, then add the kale and sauté, tossing with the tongs, for about 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Set the kale aside.
Spread the aubergine evenly on the baking tray, drizzle with olive oil and roast for 5 to 6 minutes, flipping halfway through. Meanwhile, sprinkle the flour on a clean surface. Spread the pizza dough out and, using your rolling pin and your hands, begin to work it into a 12-inch circle. Drizzle some olive oil on the pizza tray, carefully transfer the dough to the tray and drizzle olive oil on top.
Take the aubergine out of the oven. Dollop the ricotta onto the pizza dough. Lower the heat to 450. Top the pizza dough with the aubergine and kale, then season with salt and pepper. Using the wide side of your box grater or a mandolin, thinly slice the garlic. Top the pizza dough with the Asiago cheese.
Bake the pizza for 12 minutes. Top with the sliced garlic, crack the eggs over the top and bake for another 3 minutes or until the whites are cooked. Meanwhile, add the balsamic vinegar and brown sugar to the small pan and whisk over a medium-high heat until the mixture begins to thicken. Remove the pizza from the oven, drizzle with a spoonful of the balsamic reduction, sprinkle with nutritional yeast and finish with salt and pepper.
More Food for Thought
For expert-backed guidance on nutrition, movement, mindset, recovery and sleep, check out the Nike Training Club App.
