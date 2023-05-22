Inspired by the improvisatory flow of jazz, Smith relied on flowing lines as a primary element of the AJ17 and accented the shoe with musical notes on the lace caps. To match performance with style, the shoe came equipped with a Zoom Air bag in the heel, along with a full-length shank plate and a TPU heel stabiliser. At the time, the AJ17s were the most expensive AJs ever created with a retail price of $200. The innovative package system reflected the shoe's immersive commitment to its inspiration, presenting the AJ17 in a metal briefcase befitting a travelling jazzman and a digital guide to the shoe's design.