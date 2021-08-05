How Questioning Our Beliefs Can Make Us Smarter, According to Organisational Psychologist Adam Grant

Coaching
Trained Podcast: Open Your Mind With Adam Grant
Adam Grant learnt to rethink his assumptions from the edge of a diving board. Now, as an organisational psychologist, he's got science to back up how powerful the process can be.
Trained is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.
Information is accelerating faster than ever before, according to organisational psychologist Adam Grant. And the only way to keep up with it, he says, is by learning to rethink our assumptions. On this episode of Trained, the best-selling author joins host Ryan Flaherty, Nike senior director of performance, for a convo about how to open our minds. He starts with advice from his childhood diving coach that helped him reframe his fear (of heights!) and understand that work ethic matters more than natural talent (or grace)—which eventually led Grant to an All-American title. Then he digs into the reason we should never agree to disagree, the danger of getting wrapped up in health and wellness cults, and the power of having what he calls a "challenge network".
"The faster knowledge accelerates, the faster the world around us changes, the more quickly we have to change with it".
Adam Grant
Organisational psychologist and author of Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don't Know
