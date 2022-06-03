HRK 1,699.95

For their third retro collaboration with Jordan Brand, James Whitner's A Ma Maniére is presenting their luxury-inspired take on the Air Jordan 2. At the time, the original AJ2 was designed with a higher sense of luxury—made in Italy, it deployed faux lizard skins, sleek lines and famously had no Swoosh. But in the 35 years since the AJ2 debuted, our collective sense of luxury has expanded. Inspired by "Airness", a commitment to greatness and excellence to uplift communities across the world and speak to the importance of unity and humanity, A Ma Maniére has crafted a new design language—showing no restraint in their embellishments while also pushing the silhouette's elegant heritage further.

Replacing the premium-leather upper and faux-lizard skins with a Sail all-over suede upper, A Ma Maniére is covering the AJ2 in vintage vibes with a modern luxury touch. And that lizard-skin print from the original? It's textured onto the black midsole now.

Accenting this make-up, powerful Burgundy hits represent royalty—a natural tone to take with His Airness—for a deep and prestigious juxtaposition in colour. Finishing the style with bold, regal taste, "Maniére" branding dominates the heel on this special AJ2 collaboration.

SKU: DO7216-100