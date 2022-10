€109.99

Apple pie, caramel apples, Sour Apple Dunks—yeah, there's a new treat on the block. With eye-catching Atomic Green overlays (done in premium suede) and classic Coconut Milk-coloured leather underlays that soften the punch, it delivers the perfect bite to your step. Commotion-causing apple characters under the tongue add a little kick. You salivating yet?

SKU: DM0807-300