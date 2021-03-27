  • Help
Nike SNKRS Web
Air Max Day Worldwide

SNKRS Live Presents

Join us on 3.26 for a special day of Live content. Available on the SNKRS app (iOS only).

Air Max Day Opening

9:30 AM CET

Hosted by AZ & Will

Cultural Entrepreneurs

12PM CET

Hosted by Will Stowe
With Edson Sabajo & HvA, Aman Tak & Rishika, and Julia Lebossé

Air Max Quizz

3PM CET

Hosted by AZ & Will Stowe

In the Nike Kitchen

5:30 PM CET

Hosted by AZ
With Juliana Sagat, Marie Odinot, and Teresa Mendler

Icons of Air

7PM CET

Hosted by Chunkz & Will Stowe
With Skepta

