€209.50

The Air Jordan 3 remains an all-time favourite silhouette worldwide. While the design has hit shelves in an astonishing range of materials and colours, some iterations are tougher to track down than others. Such is the case for most players-exclusive (PE) releases, which are bestowed upon athletes at a handful of brand-sponsored universities. Nodding to a special edition created for athletes at MJ's alma mater, this release comes dressed in white with accents of Valour Blue. Elephant print and a stitched tag on the insole pay homage to MJ for paving the way.