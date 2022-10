First worn by MJ during his final championship run, the AJ14 is now getting the Hyper Royal treatment 22 years after His Airness's last shot in a Chicago kit. With a silhouette inspired by the fastest cars on Earth, this retro edition uses genuine leather in the upper and a carbon fibre shank plate in a gloss-finished midsole to maximise on-court performance. OG AJ14 packaging puts the finishing touch on this fresh throwback.