The Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain's partnership goes far beyond the pitch. In collaboration with the legendary French club, this Air Jordan I Low channels the energy of the city and its fans. A PSG logo and shirt-inspired pattern is featured on the heel, and red "PANAME" branding, another word for "PARIS", reflects Jordan Brand's iconic infrared branding. "ICI C'EST PARIS" on the sockliner spells out the team slogan and chant—shaking Parc des Princes every time the players take the pitch.