€209.99

MJ's career is full of legendary performances, but his first taste of glory came at university level, on 29 March 1982. The Air Jordan 1 High '85, back in its original stance and shape with premium leather, now debuts in 'College Navy' to celebrate the university championship game MJ played on that day. Commemorate the 40th anniversary of MJ's title-winning moment over the bulldog school with this original icon.

SKU: BQ4422-400