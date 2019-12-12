Those who make moves in the city exist in a constant state of change. From navigating through unexpected traffic to adjusting to a sudden change in the weather—being able to adapt on the fly is key. The Nike Adapt Huarache is designed to adapt to your every move, featuring an adaptive-fit power-lacing system that provides a locked-in feel.

Just like past Adapt footwear, the Adapt Huarache is compatible with the Nike Adapt App. Connect your Apple Watch to easily tighten or loosen the fit from your wrist, as well as instantly adjust your shoes using only your voice with five different Siri shortcuts.

The first time you put on your shoes, the app will create two modes: one tuned for activity and the other for relaxing. Check your battery life, change the lights, tighten up on the go and more.