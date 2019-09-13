Adapt Huarache
White/Black
Connect Your Ecosystem
Adapt Huarache
Just like past Adapt footwear, the Adapt Huarache is compatible with the Nike Adapt App. Connect your Apple Watch to easily tighten or loosen the fit from your wrist, as well as instantly adjust your shoes using only your voice with five different Siri shortcuts.
Control Your Footwear
The first time you put on your shoes, the app will create two modes: one tuned for activity, and the other for relaxing. Check your battery life, change the lights, tighten up on the go and more.
Heritage
Adapt Huarache
Inspired by Nike's 1991 Air Huarache, the shoe has the lightweight feel of the icon, but innovates the fit with an exposed cable system that works in tandem with a power-lacing system housed in the midsole. When the future is at your fingertips, you can tighten or loosen your shoes at the touch of a button located on the lateral-side midsole of each shoe.