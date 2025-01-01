Nike Black Friday 2025 – tøj og sneakers til mænd(405)

Nike Tech
Nike Tech Joggers i fleece til mænd
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Joggers i fleece til mænd
29% rabat
Nike LD-1000
Nike LD-1000 Sko til mænd
Bestseller
Nike LD-1000
Sko til mænd
29% rabat
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Alsidige Dri-FIT-shorts (18 cm) uden for til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Unlimited
Alsidige Dri-FIT-shorts (18 cm) uden for til mænd
39% rabat
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Sko til mænd
Nike Court Vision Low
Sko til mænd
29% rabat
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Alsidig Repel-jakke med hætte til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Unlimited
Alsidig Repel-jakke med hætte til mænd
39% rabat
Nike Phantom GX 2 Academy
Nike Phantom GX 2 Academy Low-top-fodboldstøvler til blødt underlag
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Phantom GX 2 Academy
Low-top-fodboldstøvler til blødt underlag
49% rabat
Nike Savaleos
Nike Savaleos Vægtløftningssko
Nike Savaleos
Vægtløftningssko
49% rabat
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy "Kylian Mbappé" High Top-fodboldstøvler til flere typer underlag
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
High Top-fodboldstøvler til flere typer underlag
49% rabat
Nike Club
Nike Club Cargobukser til mænd
Nike Club
Cargobukser til mænd
49% rabat
Nike Club
Nike Club Chinobukser til mænd
Nike Club
Chinobukser til mænd
49% rabat
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite Low-Top-fodboldstøvler til græs
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
Low-Top-fodboldstøvler til græs
47% rabat
Nike Miler Breathe
Nike Miler Breathe Kortærmet Dri-FIT-løbeoverdel til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Miler Breathe
Kortærmet Dri-FIT-løbeoverdel til mænd
29% rabat
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy "Kylian Mbappé" Low Top-fodboldstøvler til flere typer underlag
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Low Top-fodboldstøvler til flere typer underlag
48% rabat
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite FG Low Top-fodboldstøvler
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
FG Low Top-fodboldstøvler
47% rabat
Nike Intensity
Nike Intensity Speed-sjippetov
Nike Intensity
Speed-sjippetov
29% rabat
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Sko til mænd
Nike Court Vision Low
Sko til mænd
29% rabat
Nike C1TY Premium CORDURA®
Nike C1TY Premium CORDURA® Sko
Nike C1TY Premium CORDURA®
Sko
29% rabat
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Max90-T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Max90-T-Shirt
49% rabat
Nike Sphere
Nike Sphere Løbehandsker til mænd
Nike Sphere
Løbehandsker til mænd
39% rabat
Nike Air Zoom Spiridon SP
Nike Air Zoom Spiridon SP Sko til mænd
Nike Air Zoom Spiridon SP
Sko til mænd
49% rabat
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite Low-Top-fodboldstøvler til græs
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
Low-Top-fodboldstøvler til græs
47% rabat
Nike Unicorn
Nike Unicorn Stødabsorberende Dri-FIT ADV-ankelstrømper (1 par)
Nike Unicorn
Stødabsorberende Dri-FIT ADV-ankelstrømper (1 par)
49% rabat
Nike Air Pegasus Wave
Nike Air Pegasus Wave Sko til mænd
Nike Air Pegasus Wave
Sko til mænd
49% rabat
Nike Spark Lightweight
Nike Spark Lightweight Knælange kompressionsløbestrømper
Nike Spark Lightweight
Knælange kompressionsløbestrømper
28% rabat
Nike Spark Lightweight
Nike Spark Lightweight Ankelstrømper til løb
Nike Spark Lightweight
Ankelstrømper til løb
47% rabat
Nike Therma Sphere
Nike Therma Sphere Halsvarmer til løb 4.0
Nike Therma Sphere
Halsvarmer til løb 4.0
36% rabat
Nike Therma-FIT
Nike Therma-FIT Pullover-fitnesshættetrøje til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Therma-FIT
Pullover-fitnesshættetrøje til mænd
36% rabat
Nike Pacer Flash
Nike Pacer Flash Dri-FIT-løbetop med 1/2 lynlås til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Pacer Flash
Dri-FIT-løbetop med 1/2 lynlås til mænd
39% rabat
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Sko til kvinder
Nike Total 90
Sko til kvinder
29% rabat
Nike Club
Nike Club Chinobukser i jernbanefløjl til mænd
Nike Club
Chinobukser i jernbanefløjl til mænd
39% rabat
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Sko til mænd
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Sko til mænd
39% rabat
Nike Solar Chase
Nike Solar Chase Kortærmet Dri-FIT ADV-løbetop til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Solar Chase
Kortærmet Dri-FIT ADV-løbetop til mænd
26% rabat
Jordan
Jordan T-shirt til mænd
Jordan
T-shirt til mænd
23% rabat
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Pro
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Pro Low-top-fodboldstøvler til kunstgræs
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Pro
Low-top-fodboldstøvler til kunstgræs
49% rabat
Nike Air Zoom Spiridon PRM
Nike Air Zoom Spiridon PRM Sko til mænd
Nike Air Zoom Spiridon PRM
Sko til mænd
47% rabat
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Dri-FIT-trøje med 1/2 lynlås til mænd
Udsolgt
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Dri-FIT-trøje med 1/2 lynlås til mænd
38% rabat
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Max90-T-shirt til mænd
Nike Sportswear
Max90-T-shirt til mænd
29% rabat
Nike Club
Nike Club Winterized-pullover-hættetrøje til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Club
Winterized-pullover-hættetrøje til mænd
38% rabat
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite Low-Top-fodboldstøvler til græs
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite
Low-Top-fodboldstøvler til græs
49% rabat
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Club TF Low Top-fodboldsko
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
TF Low Top-fodboldsko
39% rabat
Nike Club
Nike Club Ustruktureret kasket
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Club
Ustruktureret kasket
39% rabat
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Kortærmet Dri-FIT-fodboldtrøje til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Academy+
Kortærmet Dri-FIT-fodboldtrøje til mænd
29% rabat
Nike ACG "Cinder Cone"
Nike ACG "Cinder Cone" Vindtæt jakke til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike ACG "Cinder Cone"
Vindtæt jakke til mænd
49% rabat
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Dri-FIT-løbeshorts med indershorts (13 cm) til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Stride
Dri-FIT-løbeshorts med indershorts (13 cm) til mænd
26% rabat
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Dri-FIT-tennisshorts (15 cm) til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
NikeCourt Advantage
Dri-FIT-tennisshorts (15 cm) til mænd
26% rabat
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Max90-T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Max90-T-Shirt
23% rabat
Nike Calm
Nike Calm Mules til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Calm
Mules til mænd
37% rabat
Nike ACG
Nike ACG UV-vandrebukser til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike ACG
UV-vandrebukser til mænd
37% rabat

Men's Nike Black Friday deals 2025: get more for less

Since 1964, we've been obsessed with a single aim: empowering athletes in every discipline to reach their goals, and then smash through them. From first-time runners to racket-sport superstars, we have the gear you need to achieve your dreams—and in the men's Nike Black Friday sale, you can get it for less.

Innovative technology built-in

Among our men's Nike Black Friday deals, you'll spot gear made with Nike Dri-FIT technology—the perfect option for when the temperature rises. The smart micro-fibre construction works to wick sweat away and disperse it evenly over the surface of the fabric. This helps it to evaporate faster, so you can stay cool and dry—however intensely you train. We test it rigorously in our labs to make sure this quality lasts for the life of the garment, so there's no limit on how hard you can play.

Putting your comfort first

In our men's Nike Black Friday sale, you'll find options that offer all-day comfort. Super stretchy and lightweight fabrics move with you, whether you're warming up on the track or cheering from the sofa. Elasticated waistbands and adjustable drawstrings allow you to get the perfect fit—and move with you to maintain it. In chilly weather, reach for a sweatshirt or zip-up top featuring Nike Tech Fleece. The exceptionally soft brushed texture has a heat-locking effect, while also being extremely slimline to make sure it won't weigh you down.

Styles for every workout wardrobe

Whether you're training hard or kicking back, we have sportswear to help you look as good as you feel. That's why we have men's Nike Black Friday deals on a wide range of styles. Bold prints and bright colours allow you to make a statement as you train. Prefer a monochrome palette? Neutral tones are easy to mix and match with our extended range. Roomy fits are ideal for layering, while form-fitting shapes create a streamlined look.

Sports accessories to support your goals

You might be hitting the gym, the courts or the football field—wherever you train, you need the right kit to support the challenge ahead. Like supportive, flexible socks that keep your feet comfortable or a breathable cotton cap that shades your eyes in sunny weather. Our gym bags and backpacks provide ample room to stash your kit, shoes and tech. Easy-to-clean fabrics make it simple to keep your accessories fresh with every use.

Practical details put you in control

At Nike, we know that details make a difference to performance. That's why we include them in every piece. We're talking zip-up pockets for storing essentials and reflective design elements for extra visibility in low light. Easy-grab handles on our bags make it simple to get up and go when it's time to hit the gym or make your daily commute. Plus, flatlock seams guard against irritation, so you can train harder for longer. With sustainable materials across our men's Nike Black Friday sale, you can help to protect the planet, too. Think durable polyester spun from plastic bottles, old carpets and fishing nets. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our mission to reach net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. To join our journey, look for pieces with the Sustainable Materials tag.