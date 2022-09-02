Gå videre til primært indhold
      Bæredygtige materialer

      Nike Alate Minimalist

      Sports-bh med let støtte og indlæg

      349,95 kr.

      Gode bedømmelser
      Doll/Doll/Light Thistle
      Sort/Sort/Dark Smoke Grey
      Hvid/Stone Mauve/Pure Platinum
      Light Soft Pink/Stone Mauve/Pink Oxford

      For de eventyrere, der rejser verden over med kun det mest nødvendige på ryggen. Dem, der ikke er bange for at gentage outfits og kender deres stil. Få støtte hele dagen uden at gå på kompromis med komforten i Nike Alate Minimalist-sports-bh'en, der giver en unik oplevelse med indlæggene, fuldt justerbare stropper og et design med lav profil, der passer til alt. Med blødt, svedtransporterende materiale holder denne bh dig tør godt tilpas hele dagen lang. Dette produkt er fremstillet med mindst 50% genanvendte polyesterfibre.

      • Farve vist: Sort/Sort/Dark Smoke Grey
      • Stylenr.: DM0526-010

      Størrelse og pasform

      • Modellen har størrelse S på
      • Modellens højde: 180 cm
      • Modellens brystmål: 86 cm
      • Tætsiddende og omsluttende pasform
      • Let støtte: føles som et blødt kram med masser af frihed

      Omkostningsfri fragt og returnering

      Gratis standardlevering med dit Nike Membership.

      Sådan blev det fremstillet

      • Den genanvendte polyester i Nikes produkter begynder med genbrugte plastikflasker, der er blevet renset, revet i strimler og omdannet til små kugler. Derefter omdannes kuglerne til nyt garn i høj kvalitet og anvendes i vores produkter, der leverer uovertruffen performance med lavere miljømæssig påvirkning.
      • Ud over at reducere affaldsmængden reducerer genbrugspolyester også CO2-udledningerne med op til 30% sammenlignet med nyfremstillet polyester. Nike afleder i gennemsnit 1 mia. plastikflasker årligt fra lossepladser og vandløb.
      • Lær mere om vores Move to Zero-rejse mod nul CO2-udledning og nul spild, herunder hvordan vi arbejder med at designe produkter med bæredygtighed i tankerne og hjælper med at beskytte fremtiden de steder, hvor vi lever og leger.

      Anmeldelser (32)

      4.4 Stjerner

      • Obsessed!

        CarolinaH491411026 - 02. sep. 2022

        I want to high five whoever designed the fit of this bra. As a petite person with a fuller chest I constantly struggle with finding a comfortable bra. Most lack in support or push my chest out further. I've tried binding my chest and sizing down but that can be painful. This bra is comfy and looks great under clothes. I feel like myself! Thank you.

      • Not a great fit

        Mikelle A. - 25. jul. 2022

        Not a great fit for women who have smaller chests...I ordered online and the bra didn't fit me at all. The padding is definitely more beneficial for women who have a larger cup size - so I imagine it'll be a more comfortable supportive fit. Just didn't work for me.

        Produkt er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • I need to get more of these bras!!!

        TJ - 15. jul. 2022

        I've worn this out while running errands, jogging, walking and doing HIIT and I LOVE it. I am actually wearing it right now after a quick 25min cardio session and I have no issues. It is comfortable, light and soooo soft. I could easily get several of these and replace all my regular bras. I've washed and dried these over 7 times and it has held up extremely well. My only minor gripe is that it comes with a tag, but you can easily cut that off. For reference I wear a 36B regular bra and the medium fits perfectly. It does take a second fiddling with the back strap to get the fit right, but I find most bras are like that, so it didn't bother me at all. If you are on the fence, I'd say get this in several colors because you'll love it.

        Produkt er modtaget uden omkostninger eller testet som en del af en lodtrækningspræmie/giveaway.
        #productsprovidedbynike