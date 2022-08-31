Gå videre til primært indhold
      Med sine ubesværede linjer, et klassisk løbeinspireret look og selvfølgelig en synlig Air-stødabsorbering er Nike Air Max SC prikken over i'et til ethvert outfit. Den luksuriøse blanding af materialer tilføjer dybde og gør den til en slidstærk letvægtssko til hverdagsbrug.

        AmandaC - 31. aug. 2022

        These shoes run HUGE!! I always wear a 8.5 in Nike, got them and thought they were mens shoes! I am exchanging for a 7.5 and hope they work! Order a whole size down! So disappointing and shipping took forever. Have not had this experience with Nike so I’m hoping the exchange comes quickly.

      • COMFORTABLE and STYLISH

        AlexandriaB519695919 - 31. aug. 2022

        I was so excited when these came in - they are SO comfortable, look better in person and I can see these will be a great, everyday shoe. It runs true to size for me. Very happy!

      • Size up!

        7136210445 - 01. jul. 2022

        These shoes are comfortable! I would recommend sizing up half a size if you don’t want your toes squished. I usually wear a 6 but I got a 6.5 and they fit perfectly. Overall good purchase.