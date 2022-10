The Air Max 1 x CLOT was originally released in 2006 and marked CLOT's first-ever Nike footwear collaboration. Conceived by Edison Chen, the brand's lead designer and founder, the style perfectly represented CLOT's core focus of bridging of Eastern and Western design by blending existing Nike innovations with philosophies on foot reflexology and pressure points from traditional Chinese medicine.



15 years later, the cult classic has returned, complete with an updated construction featuring a perforated toe cap that still offers an elusive peek into the shoe's inner workings. Don't miss out on a historic comeback—grab this collab before it kisses the game goodbye once again.