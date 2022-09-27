$145.00

Recent times have seen the Dunk dressed up to commemorate a host of causes—and this eclectic edition extends that legacy by using divergent visuals to celebrate durable materials and their role in Nike's innovative heritage. Graphics nod to the brand's Blue Ribbon Sports roots, as well as industrial rice and coffee bags that are frequently upcycled from urban markets for a wide range of uses.

On the tongue, a small, zipped compartment nods to reusable grocery storage, with its accompanying tag re-imagined to resemble a nutrition facts label. Finally, an accompanying grocery bag pays its respects with a simple commendation: "Thank You For Caring!"