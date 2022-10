$190.00

Miami-based sneaker shop SoleFly takes you off the beaten track this season with a fierce rendition of the Air Jordan 1 Low. Inspired by the carnivorous wildlife of the Florida Everglades, the toe box and debossed heel counter feature ferocious patterns with bold Black and Sport Red colour-blocking, a subtle nod to the Nike SB Dunk Low "Bison". With their latest Jordan Brand collab, SoleFly takes the Air Jordan 1 into a new environment—there may not be basketball courts in Florida's swamps, just nature's will to win.

SKU: DN3400-001