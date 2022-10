Since its inception in 1982, the Air Force 1 has donned a full spectrum of materials and colours—and this wild edition pushes those boundaries by covering the silhouette in reptile-inspired texture and bold, contrasting hues. A base of black gives way to bright overlays of silver, while faux snakeskin on the Swoosh combines with reflective-design material to underscore the style's rugged, cold-blooded feel.