New York City's sneaker culture often celebrates classic styles in new ways, and this Air Force 1 'NYC' is here to represent. With a classic triple-white upper, jewel Swooshes and an OG shape, this special edition 'NYC' Air Force 1 Mid Jewel celebrates the city, its rich sports heritage and all sneaker-loving New Yorkers. And if you ever need directions in New York, just check out the gum outsole.

SKU: DH5622-100