MJ's 6th signature shoe debuted during the 1990–91 season, and will always be remembered as what he wore when he won his first ring. This fresh take on the AJ-6 brings you a subtle Magnet and College Navy colourway that nods to college hoops and makes summertime easy to style. Suede leather ups your off-court game while translucent accents on the outsole cool your every step.

SKU: CT8529-012