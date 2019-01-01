Kyrie 5
Turbocharge Your Game
Kyrie Irving is an unstoppable, zigzagging pinball on the court. The Kyrie 5 is built for his unpredictability with new Nike Air Zoom Turbo cushioning that delivers an explosive return of energy.
Multidirectional Response
Nike Air Zoom Turbo is a new basketball technology that delivers wide forefoot cushioning. It rotates with each, multidirectional cut and delivers an explosive return of energy.
Locked-in Breathable Support
The engineered mesh upper is breathable, flexible and supportive. A flytrap-inspired overlay clamps down over your midfoot when you lace up, keeping you locked in.
Curved Traction
The outsole is curved and wraps up the sides of the upper, holding in quickness and delivering exceptional traction through each bank and stride.
Behind the Design
Kyrie 5
Kyrie Irving and Nike shoe designer, Ben Nethongkome, got together to discuss the design of the turbocharged Kyrie 5. Friends since they began this collaborative journey together, Kyrie and Ben explain how each detail complements the superstar's unique skill set. The 5's innovative features include the new, revolutionary Air Zoom Turbo, the flytrap closure, and rounded outsole traction.