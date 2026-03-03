Introducing the Alexia Putellas Player Edition Phantom 6: A Football Boot Fit for "The Queen"

"Growing up in Spain, I could only watch men playing football", she says. "I never dreamt about playing at Camp Nou or having my own Nike boot".

Like the rest of the design, the colour palette of the Alexia Putellas Player Edition Phantom 6 is inspired by her moves and prowess on the pitch, with radiant reds reflecting power and creativity and black tones representing confidence and control. Light metallic accents and glitter elements add touches of sparkle for an elevated effect, while layered graphics add further visual appeal.

Her first signature boot not only wows in its design but also in its construction, with innovative performance technologies developed through insights from elite players, including, of course, Putellas herself. This version of the Phantom 6 is built for players of all ages to perform precise attacks and quick cuts similar to that of their idol.

This ability to wow on the pitch is thanks to the boot's Tuned Gripknit upper, which provides ultimate precision in all conditions. The Cyclone 360 plate helps with rotational traction and swift movements, while the toe box is designed with comfort and close ball control top of mind.

Along with the Player Edition Boot are several fun coordinating clothing items for loyal Alexia Putellas fans of all ages: a tracksuit for adults and a T-shirt and shorts for kids. These pieces feature similar design details as the boot and celebrate Putellas as a dominant force in the sport.

The Alexia Putellas Player Edition Phantom 6 is now available at Nike.com and select retailers in adult and children's versions: the Phantom 6 Elite FG Low-Top and Jr Phantom 6 Academy MG.