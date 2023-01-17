Air Jordan 3
Original Release (1988)
Designer (TINKER HATFIELD)
Artefact of Origin (DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour (WHITE/CEMENT GREY)
Original Price ($100)
Style Code (4365)
Air Jordan 3
Original Release (1988)
Designer (TINKER HATFIELD)
Artefact of Origin (DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour (WHITE/CEMENT GREY)
Original Price ($100)
Style Code (4365)
Jumpman is Born
When Michael Jordan took the court for his third Slam Dunk competition wearing Air Jordan 3s, he gave the world an unforgettable image of flight. With his victory, the Jumpman icon was born.
From the Vault
An Iconic Collaboration
Released in 1988, the Air Jordan 3 was the first design by Tinker Hatfield in his three decades of collaboration with the Jordan legacy. From this partnership, Tinker crafted the now-iconic elephant print. To this day, the AJ3 remains one of the most notable sneaker silhouettes worldwide.