Last updated: 17 January 2023
2 min read

Air Jordan 2

Original Release (1986)
Designer (PETER MOORE/BRUCE KILGORE)
Artefact of Origin (DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour (WHITE/RED)
Original Price (£80)
Style Code (4361)

Air Jordan 2

Original Release (1986)
Designer (PETER MOORE/BRUCE KILGORE)
Artefact of Origin (DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour (WHITE/RED)
Original Price (£80)
Style Code (4361)

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Jordan Sets Sights High

The second generation of Jordan boldly ushered in a new era of footwear. The Air Jordan 2 came on the heels of Jordan's entry into the game, but was a first in its own right, combining high-end fashion with basketball for the first time in the sport's history.

From the Vault

Elegant Meets Explosive

Made in Italy, of sleek lines, full-length encapsulated air, and without a signature Swoosh, the Air Jordan 2 brought a new level of sophistication to the hardwood. Designed by Bruce Kilgore, the man behind the iconic Air Force 1, the OG release ran from 1986 to 1987. Its legacy lives on through the AJ2 Retro.

Colourways

Originally published: 17 January 2023