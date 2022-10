The Air Jordan XXXI embodies the spirit of the Air Jordan I. Over three decades in the making, the Air Jordan XXXI is equipped with innovative Zoom Air cushioning and FlightSpeed technology. The evolved cushioning system is paired with a flexible Flyweave upper and premium leather heel to provide all-round support and comfort. Harking back to MJ’s early days in the league, the Air Jordan XXXI arrives in a Chicago-inspired colourway.