This metallic silver with red, white and black accents should look awfully familiar. In 1997, it was the OG 'Metallic Silver' colourway for the launch of the Air Max 97. On the bottom floor, that's where things are looking fresh. The original full-length airbag has been replaced with the revolutionary Air-Sole unit of the Air VaporMax. The past and present unify in the ultimate salute to big Air.