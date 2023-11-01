Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Trousers & Tights
        3. /
      3. Tights & Leggings

      Women's High-Waisted Tights & Leggings

      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (1)
      High-Waisted
      Icon 
      (0)
      Support Level 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Yoga
      Colour 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Sizing 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Studio Classes 
      (0)
      Yoga
      Lined 
      (0)
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Bestseller
      Nike Universa
      Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      ₱4,395
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Bestseller
      Nike Universa
      Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      ₱4,395
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Universa
      Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      ₱4,295
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      ₱4,395
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      ₱4,395
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      ₱4,495
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      ₱2,095
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      ₱4,495
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings
      ₱2,195
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Universa
      Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      ₱4,395
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Rise 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Rise 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      ₱1,395
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      ₱2,895
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      ₱2,295
      Nike One (M)
      Nike One (M) Women's High-Rise Leggings (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One (M)
      Women's High-Rise Leggings (Maternity)
      ₱2,195
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      ₱4,495
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      ₱4,295
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Nike Zenvy (M) Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Maternity)
      ₱2,895
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings with Pockets
      ₱4,495
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Plus Size)
      ₱2,895
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      ₱2,195
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
      ₱2,895
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      ₱4,395
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Universa
      Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      ₱2,895
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      ₱1,895