Training & Gym Shorts

Nike One
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20cm Biker Shorts with Pockets (Plus Size)
₱2,095
Nike Zenvy
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 13cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
₱2,595
Nike One
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Shorts
₱1,995
Nike Universa
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
₱2,895
Nike Dri-FIT One
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Dri-FIT One
Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
₱1,995
Nike Pro
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Brief Shorts
₱1,295
Nike One
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Biker Shorts
₱1,095
Nike One
undefined undefined
Bestseller
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
₱1,145
Nike Trophy
undefined undefined
Bestseller
Nike Trophy
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
₱895
Nike Multi+
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Multi+
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
₱1,145
Nike Dri-FIT Unlimited
undefined undefined
Bestseller
Nike Dri-FIT Unlimited
Men's 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
₱2,195
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
₱1,145
Nike Zenvy (M)
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Zenvy (M)
Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Maternity)
₱2,895
Nike Primary Fleece
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Primary Fleece
Men's 18cm (approx.) Dri-FIT UV Unlined Performance Shorts
₱3,095
Nike Multi
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
₱1,095
Nike Unlimited
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Versatile Shorts
₱2,595
Nike One
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
₱1,395
Nike Dri-FIT Form
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Form
Men's 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
₱1,895
Nike Form
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
₱1,995
Nike Form
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
₱1,995
Nike Multi
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
₱1,145
Nike Dri-FIT One
undefined undefined
Bestseller
Nike Dri-FIT One
Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
₱1,395
Jordan Sport
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
₱1,995
Nike Trophy23
undefined undefined
Nike Trophy23
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
₱1,045