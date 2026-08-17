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Older Kids Jordan Shoes

Luka 77
Luka 77 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 77
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
₱4,095
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'She's A Star'
Older Kids' Shoes
₱7,495
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Play Your Way'
Older Kids' Shoes
₱7,495
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'
Older Kids' Shoes
₱8,095
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Promo Exclusion
Jordan All Game
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
₱3,495
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
₱4,595
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
₱5,695
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
₱5,495
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Jordan Son of Mars Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Older Kids' Shoes
₱6,295
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Older Kids' Shoes
₱6,495
Jordan Luka 77 'Ghost'
Jordan Luka 77 'Ghost' Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Luka 77 'Ghost'
Older Kids' Shoes
₱4,095
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Sandals
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Sandals
₱2,595
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
₱4,595
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Love Letter'
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Love Letter' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Love Letter'
Older Kids' Shoes
₱6,495
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
₱4,895
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Shoes
₱5,095
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG 'Banned'
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG 'Banned' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG 'Banned'
Older Kids' Shoes
₱6,495
Air Jordan 4 'Toro'
Air Jordan 4 'Toro' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 'Toro'
Older Kids' Shoes
₱7,695
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
₱4,595
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
₱4,595
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club'
Older Kids' Shoes
₱8,095
Air Jordan 3 'World's Best'
Air Jordan 3 'World's Best' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 3 'World's Best'
Older Kids' Shoes
₱7,695
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low 'Medium Olive and Summit White'
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low 'Medium Olive and Summit White' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low 'Medium Olive and Summit White'
Older Kids' Shoes
₱6,095
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan All Game
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
₱3,495