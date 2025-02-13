  1. New Releases
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Trousers & Tights

New Trousers & Tights

Sale & Offers 
(0)
Product Discounts 
(0)
Gender 
(0)
Men
Women
Kids 
(0)
Sports 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Features 
(0)
Fit 
(0)
Brand 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Best For 
(0)
Material 
(0)
Nike Sportswear
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Women's Velour High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
₱3,795
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Women's Mid-Rise Open-Hem Trousers
₱3,595
Nike Sportswear
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Women's Knit Trousers
₱3,195
Nike One
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
₱2,695
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Oversized French Terry Tracksuit Bottoms
₱3,195
Nike Zenvy
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Zenvy
Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 13cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
₱2,595
Liverpool F.C. Strike Special Edition
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Liverpool F.C. Strike Special Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
₱3,295
Nike Universa
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
₱2,895
Nike Academy
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
₱2,095
Kobe
undefined undefined
Available in SNKRS
Kobe
Men's Pleated Trousers
₱5,995
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Women's Cargo Trousers
₱6,495
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
₱5,395
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT 5-Pocket Slim-Fit Trousers
₱5,395
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
undefined undefined
Bestseller
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
₱5,195
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
undefined undefined
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers
₱4,195
Nike SB
undefined undefined
Nike SB
Older Kids' Chino Skate Trousers
₱2,295
Nike Club Fleece
undefined undefined
Nike Club Fleece
Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
₱3,295
Nike Fast
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Fast
Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
₱2,895
Jordan Flight Fleece
undefined undefined
Jordan Flight Fleece
Women's Waffle Trousers
₱4,195
Nike Sportswear
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mid-Rise Loose Woven Open-Hem Trousers
₱3,795
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Women's Mid-Rise Cargo Trousers
₱3,895
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Plush
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Plush
Women's Mid-Rise Cosy Fleece Trousers
₱3,795
NikeCourt Heritage
undefined undefined
Bestseller
NikeCourt Heritage
Men's Tennis Trousers
₱3,095
Nike Zenvy Rib
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Zenvy Rib
Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Flared Leggings
₱4,795