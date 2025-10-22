  1. Jordan
    2. /
  2. Shoes

Girls Jordan High Top Shoes

Jordan
Kids 
(1)
Girls
Kids Age 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sports 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Collections 
(0)
Brand 
(1)
Jordan
Shoe Height 
(1)
High Top
Technology 
(0)
Size 
(0)
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Pro Green'
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Pro Green' Little Kids' Shoes
Just In
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Pro Green'
Little Kids' Shoes
₱3,995
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Pro Green'
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Pro Green' Baby & Toddler Shoes
Just In
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Pro Green'
Baby & Toddler Shoes
₱3,345
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Baroque Brown and Sail'
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Baroque Brown and Sail' Baby/Toddler Shoes
Sold Out
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Baroque Brown and Sail'
Baby/Toddler Shoes
₱3,345
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Baroque Brown and Sail'
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Baroque Brown and Sail' Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Baroque Brown and Sail'
Younger Kids' Shoes
₱3,995
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Shattered Backboard'
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Shattered Backboard' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Shattered Backboard'
Older Kids' Shoes
₱6,495
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Shattered Backboard'
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Shattered Backboard' Little Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Shattered Backboard'
Little Kids' Shoes
₱3,995