ALEXIA PUTELLAS

F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
₱2,795
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Away
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
₱5,395
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
₱3,595
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Artificial-Grass Football Boot
₱9,095
"MY GAME IS SCARIEST WHEN I CAN ANTICIPATE".
—Alexia
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Firm-Ground Football Boot
₱9,095
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Third
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Total 90 Football Authentic Shirt
₱6,495
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
₱5,195
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Club Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
50% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Club Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
55% off
F.C. Barcelona
F.C. Barcelona Men's Nike Total 90 Football T-Shirt
20% off
Nike United Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Nike United Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
55% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
40% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Artificial-Grass Football Boot
30% off
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
40% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
55% off
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's Shoes
₱6,395
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's Shoes
₱6,395
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's Shoes
₱6,395
Nike Dri-FIT One
Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
₱1,995
Nike Swoosh Medium-Support
Nike Swoosh Medium-Support Women's Padded Sports Bra
₱1,995
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
₱7,095
Nike Dri-FIT One
Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
₱1,395
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
₱5,395
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Shoes
₱3,895
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
₱1,695
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Convertible Sports Bra
₱2,095
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
₱2,195
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Slides
₱3,295
Nike Calm
Nike Calm Women's Slides
₱2,595
Nike Air Max Dn8
Nike Air Max Dn8 Women's Shoes
₱10,895
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
₱2,395
Nike Killshot 2
Nike Killshot 2 Women's Shoes
₱5,195
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
₱2,595
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Joggers
₱2,795
Nike Swoosh Medium-Support
Nike Swoosh Medium-Support Women's Padded Sports Bra
₱1,995
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings
₱4,395
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
₱4,495
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
₱4,395
Nike Form
Nike Form Women's Boyshorts
₱1,895
Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Nike Pro Indy Plunge Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
₱2,495
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Shoes
₱3,895
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Shoes
₱3,895
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Convertible Sports Bra
₱2,095
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Shoes
₱3,895
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
₱1,695
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
₱4,395