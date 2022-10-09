|Size
|US – Men's
|4 - 5.5
|6 - 7.5
|8 - 9.5
|10 - 11.5
|12 - 13.5
|14 - 16
|US – Women's
|5.5 - 7
|7.5 - 9
|9.5 - 11
|11.5 - 13
|US – Kids'
|4Y - 5.5Y
|6Y - 7.5Y
|UK
|3.5 - 5
|5.5 - 6.5
|7 - 8.5
|9 - 10.5
|11 - 12.5
|13 - 15
|Asia Pacific
|23 - 24
|24 - 25.5
|26 - 27.5
|28 - 29.5
|30 - 31.5
|32 - 34
|EU
|36 - 38
|38.5 - 40.5
|41 - 43
|44 - 45.5
|46 - 48
|48.5 - 50.5
Socks (Numeric Sizing)
Use the chart below to determine the right size for you.
Scroll horizontally to see more sizes.