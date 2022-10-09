|Size
|0M / NB
|3M
|6M
|9M
|12M
|18M
|2T / 24M
|3T
|4T
|Age (Months)
|0
|0 - 3
|3 - 6
|6 - 9
|9 - 12
|12 - 18
|18 - 24
|24 - 36
|36 - 48
|Height (in.)
|20 - 22
|22 - 24.5
|24.5 - 26.5
|26.5 - 29
|29 - 31.5
|31.5 - 34
|34 - 36
|36 - 38.5
|38.5 - 41
|Weight (lb)
|6 - 9.5
|10 - 14.5
|15 - 18
|18.5 - 22
|22.5 - 25
|25.5 - 28
|28.5 - 30
|Chest (in.)
|14.5 - 16.5
|16.5 - 17.5
|17.5 - 18
|18 - 18.5
|18.5 - 19.5
|19.5 - 20.5
|20.5 - 21
|21 - 22
|22 - 23
|Waist (in.)
|15.5 - 17
|17 - 18
|18 - 18.5
|18.5 - 19
|19 - 19.75
|19. 75 - 20.5
|20. 5 - 21
|21 - 21.5
|21.5 - 22
|Seat (in)
|15.5 - 17
|17 - 18
|18 - 18.5
|18.5 - 19
|19 - 20
|20 - 21
|21 - 21.5
|21.5 - 22.5
|22.5 - 23.5
Baby and Toddler Clothing
Use the chart below to determine your child's size based on height, weight and average age.
Scroll horizontally to see more sizes.