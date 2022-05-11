So, What's a Callisthenics Workout, Anyway?

Callisthenics exercises can be a good place to start for those who are beginning to follow a consistent exercise routine—especially if you don't have any pre-existing injuries or other physical limitations. Common exercises include push-ups, sit-ups, bodyweight squats, star jumps and planks.

As is the case with any new type of workout, there can be a bit of a learning curve. People starting out might need modifications as they build strength and form (think: doing wall push-ups instead of traditional push-ups, or doing squats onto a chair rather than lower to the ground). But there is far less risk of injury involved in attempting a bodyweight exercise than trying to swing a kettlebell or lift a barbell stacked with weights on a bench press.

For Jeremy Fernandes, a Precision Nutrition-certified strength trainer, the safety and accessibility of bodyweight exercises is one of the reasons he likes to incorporate the various callisthenics into both his own routine and routines for his clients.



"If you're looking to get your heart rate going and get a good sweat on, callisthenics can tick that box", Fernandes said. "[If] you've never worked out before, something like a push-up or squat might be intimidating, but there are ways to modify them to your fitness level. It can take years of specified work and training to get to the levels of people doing multiple muscle-ups, but attempting your first few bodyweight lunges is an easier and safer way to start than trying something like a deadlift."



The relatively low-stakes nature of these exercises also makes them a great tool for people looking to improve shoulder, back or knee pain.

"Doing isolation holds and finding positions where you can put muscles under basic tension for a really long time is useful when you're trying to rehab those muscles", Fernandes said. "It can introduce movements that are less likely to cause any pain. There is a very low likelihood of pain with those types of holds and, if you do feel any pain, you can disengage without dropping a dumbbell or barbell on your face."



The benefits of callisthenics and isolation holds for rehab and pain management have been backed up by research, but for the best results, consider constructing a consistent fitness plan—or have an expert do so for you—that caters to your specific needs and goals.

The biggest advantage that callisthenics has over other types of exercise is that you don't need weights or additional equipment to do the majority of the exercises, with the exception of things like pull-ups or skipping with a rope. As long as you have enough space to perform the movements, you can do them just about anywhere. These exercises are especially handy if you're away from home or if a membership at your local gym is costly.