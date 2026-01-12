Is Running Good for You?

When it comes to longevity, running may be one of the most effective forms of exercise. A widely cited 2017 study published in Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases found that runners have a significantly reduced risk of premature death and tend to live about three years longer than non-runners.

This benefit is likely attributable to running's effects on multiple chronic disease risk factors, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes and certain cancers. Running as part of a consistent training routine improves cardiovascular health, increases VO₂ max and helps lower resting heart rate.

Importantly, you don't need to run every day. A 2020 meta-analysis in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that running just once a week was associated with meaningful reductions in all-cause mortality.

"The good news is that you can see health advantages at any age when it comes to improving lifespan through an exercise like running," said Neel Anand, M.D., professor of orthopaedic surgery at Cedars-Sinai. "If you want a way to stay healthy and live longer, start moving."