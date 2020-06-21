How Treadmill Running Is Anything But Boring

01. Ease In

Any time you run, it's essential to warm up, and that's especially true if you're using a treadmill for high-intensity speed or interval work. "Warming up means you're going to increase blood flow and body temperature, plus improve your coordination and range of motion", says NRC Chicago coach Robyn LaLonde. "All of these translate to better form and improved speed".



Jog easy for 5 to 10 minutes, and follow that with a few drills—say, a series of high-knee skips, bum kicks, walking lunges or leg swings—off the tread that will further loosen your muscles.



02. Check Your Form and Position

No one wants to fall off the treadmill, so people tend to crowd the console. But doing that means you can't hit your natural stride, says Woods. Her advice: "Take a quick peek down at your feet. If they're going over the front of the treadmill belt, you're too close to the console", she says. "Take half a step back so you can fully swing your arms and drive your knees".



Just don't keep looking down. "Your momentum follows the direction of your gaze", explains Woods. Look down too long, and all that energy that should be moving you forwards is dropping to the ground.



You want to also avoid the temptation to hold on to the treadmill arms, warns Woods. Relying on the handrails can inhibit your stride. And instead of fussing with any buttons or monitors on the machine to estimate how hard you're working, use a simple scale of one to 10 in your head. The higher that number, the more you're pushing yourself.



Finally, and we have to say it, save the texts and calls for after your workout. When you're running on a moving belt, you need to limit the distractions (unless you want to end up in a viral video).